The goal for the Mustangs going into 2017 was to return to the NEGIAA Conference Playoffs and to the former glory that Madison County Middle School enjoyed in 2015 when they won the Championship.
With 31 eighth graders and a very motivated head coach in Josh Callicut, the Mustangs accomplished many of their goals with a 5-2 season and an appearance in the Conference Playoffs. But a 30-28 loss to Clarke Central ended Mustangs championship hopes.
Now, former defensive coordinator Graham Burns takes over as head coach. And he’s not the only Mustang stepping into a more prominent role. Nine seventh graders from last year’s team inherit leadership positions from their former teammates who are now with the junior varsity team at Madison County High School.
Burns says that this year’s team won’t be as explosive as the 2017 team. That squad scored ridiculous amounts of points on route to the playoffs. They hung 44 on Elbert County and Stephens County, 52 on Franklin County. But without star quarterback Ben Bray and running back Zahmerius Shiflet, Madison County will need to find new weapons on offense.
For more stories previewing the 2018 Red Raider football team, see the August 16 edition of the Madison County Journal
FOOTBALL: Mustangs enter 2018 with holes to fill
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry