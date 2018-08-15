Lula council member resigns

Lula City Council member resigns.
Vince Evans submitted a short letter of resignation, effective immediately.
Evans, the District 1 council member, in his resignation letter dated August 11, cited personal reasons as the cause of his resignation.
In his letter, Evans said, “I thank the citizens of Lula and wish the City much progress under present leadership.”
At the council meeting on Monday, Evans’ resignation was announced and city attorney Joey Homans presented information on a special election to fill the vacant council seat.
Homans said because of the timing of Evans’ resignation, holding a special election in November to fill the council seat would require a separate ballot and a separate poll from the General Election.
“That is not a good idea and likely would result in low voter turnout,” Homas said.
In a memo to city officials, Homans said, “The timing of the resignation means the next available special election date is March 19, 2019, unless you choose to hold a special election entirely separate from all other ballot issues to be addressed in November.”
Homans recommended the council hold the election in March 2019, to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term to continue through the first regular meeting in December 2019. After that, the winning candidate in the November 2019, regularly scheduled election will be sworn in for a four-year term, this is in accordance with the city charter.
The council will further discuss this issue at the meeting set for 7 p.m. on Monday, August 20, at city hall.
