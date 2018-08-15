Three rezoning requests approved for residential developments

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved three rezoning requests for residential developments.
The largest rezoning request was for 94.5 acres of farm land off Glenn Jackson Road, just outside the city limits of Statham, for a maximum of 94 single-family lots. The property backs up to an existing residential development within the city limits.
Also, the board approved a decreased-density rezone of 72.3 acres off Tanners Bridge Road for 72 single-family lots next to an existing subdivision. The property had previously been rezoned for up to 180 lots on sewer prior to the recession but was never developed.
The new 72-lot subdivision will be on septic. The third rezoning request was for 65 acres of farm land on Pleasant Hill Church Road NE near the Hancock Bridge Road intersection for a maximum 65-lot subdivision. A site plan for the property shows 64 lots with 18.2 acres of open space, which would include the flood plain for the property.
All three rezonings, recommended Aug. 2 by the county planning commission, include staff-recommended conditions that homes be a minimum of 2,000 square feet with brick, stone or masonry siding, sodding on all front yards and 15 feet of side yards, and mandatory homeowners associations.
