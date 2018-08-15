Auburn continuing work on Fiscal Year 2019 budget

The Auburn City Council, on July 31, continued work on the proposed Fiscal Year 2019 budget.
The council went over the proposed budgets for the following departments:
•Government Buildings Expenses: Proposed at $120,128 – up from the $86,085 approved for FY2018. The increase is due to construction of the Auburn Center. The amount proposed for electricity is expected to rise from $8,500 in FY2018 to a projected $40,000 in FY2019. The center does have two leases that will bring in $3,000 per month.
•Public Works Expenses: Proposed at $210,411 for FY2019 – up just $48 over the $210,363 approved for FY2018. However, after a discussion the council recommended adding a total of $4,000 - $2,000 for vehicles repair and maintenance; $1,500 for gasoline/diesel; and $500 for tire disposal.
•Roads Expenses: Reflects an increase of $96,443 – to $154,482 for FY2019, compared to $58,039 for FY2018. The proposed increase reflects an additional $800 in vehicles repair and maintenance, due to the city’s aging equipment; $60,000 for infrastructure; and $38,000 for a new enclosed can tractor with cutter. However, after a discussion the council proposed cutting $40,000 from the budget, bringing the proposal to $114,482. The plan in FY2019 is to purchase a new bucket truck out of the Gwinnett County 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.
•Street Lighting Expenses: Proposed at $94,000 for FY2019 – up just $2,000 over the $92,000 approved for FY2018.
•Special Events Expenses: Proposed at $41,831 for FY2019 – up $1,109 over the $40,722 approved in FY2018. The increase is due to an increase in the cost of the annual July 4 fireworks show.
•Parks Expenses: Proposed increase of $3,746 for FY 2019 at $145,356 – up from $141,610 approved in the FY2018 budget. The biggest increase is in lawns and grounds care for tree pruning – up $4,250 over FY2018.
•Library Expenses: Proposed at $131,700 for FY2019 – the same as FY2018.
•Water Revenues: Proposed at $2.190 million for FY2019 – up from $1.596 million in FY2018. The increase is due to the new water rate being charged by Barrow County. The water charges revenue is projected at $2.030 million for FY2019, compared to $1.450 million in FY2018.
•Water Expenses: Proposed to increase by $321,739 over the $1.585 million approved in FY2018. The FY2019 budget is proposed at $1.907 million. During the discussion on the water expenses the council recommended adding $30,000 to the proposed FY2019 budget for work on Third Avenue, where there is old ductal iron pipes in the ground that need to be replaced. Another large expense included in the proposed FY2019 budget is a $57,000 increase in contract labor for water tank maintenance.
•Stormwater Expenses: Proposed at $104,800 for FY2019 – the same as FY2018.
The new fiscal year will begin Oct. 1.
