Delmer Kellum (08-12-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, August 15. 2018
WINDER - Delmer Ralph Kellum, 75, passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018.

He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Delmer retired from the septic tank business and worked many years for Thomas Wholesale Company. He was a member of The American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oren and Dru Willie Smith Kellum; two sons, David and Larry Kellum; three brothers, Jerald, Glen and Bo Kellum; and a sister, Alvor Parten.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Lamb Kellum, Winder; four grandchildren, Brittany and Casey Kellum, Summer Brown and David Lewis; daughter-in-law, Tammy Kellum; two sisters, Beth Kellum, Winder, and Nell Akin, Statham; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. Thursday, August 16, at Smith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, August 17, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal Tapp officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
