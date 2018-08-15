Softball: Bulldoggs out-slug Dacula 10-7 in region opener

After starting the season 0-4, the Winder-Barrow softball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, beating Dacula 10-7 at home in both teams' GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA opener.
Rose Johnson led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs. Carlee Schotter and Rebekah Freeman both went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double each. Johnson got the win in the circle, pitching six-plus innings and allowing five runs. Jasmin Roberts notched the save.
After falling down 1-0 in the top of the first, the Bulldoggs bounced back with four runs in the bottom half. Schotter's RBI single chased home Alyssa Bond, and Johnson reached on an error that wound up plating three runs. The Bulldoggs added a run in the second on a double by Schotter, an RBI groundout by Kendal Miller in the third and a throwing error in the fifth to make it 7-3. They broke it open with three more in the sixth on RBI single by Tiffany Watkins and Johnson.
Dacula scored four times in the seventh, but Roberts was able to work out of a jam to preserve the win.
Winder-Barrow returns to action Thursday for another region contest at Lanier. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
