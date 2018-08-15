Wildcats win Queen of the Court tournament

The Apalachee volleyball team got its season off to a strong start Saturday, winning the annual Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court tournament.
The 24-team tournament was co-hosted by Apalachee, Winder-Barrow, Dacula and Loganville. The Wildcats went 5-0 on the day and lost just one set.
After defeating West Hall (25-11, 25-11) and Lumpkin County (25-21, 25-16) in the morning session, the Wildcats caught a preview of region and crosstown rival Winder-Barrow and prevailed 25-22, 25-13. The match did not count toward the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA standings.
The Wildcats finished off the tournament with wins over Norcross (25-22, 25-14) and Lakeview (25-20, 23-25, 15-13).
Senior Nakia Hooks had a big day, going 45-of-48 on serves with five aces, 36 kills, eight blocks, 28 assists and 43 digs.
Junior Ellie Alfonso was 56-of-57 on serves with nine aces, 34 kills, a block, 10 assists and 67 digs.
Senior Katie Crocker was a perfect 46-of-46 on serves with six aces and 26 digs. Junior Olivia Swift went 16-of-17 with five aces, seven kills, a block, 31 assists and 20 digs. And sophomore Emily Crocker went 61-of-62 with 15 aces, 23 kills, three blocks, 35 assists and 26 digs.
Apalachee was scheduled to face North Oconee and Mountain View at North Oconee on Tuesday and will be back in action Saturday for a playdate at Athens Academy, starting at 10 a.m.
Winder-Barrow, also opening its season, finished sixth in the Queen of the Court tournament, going 3-1. The Bulldoggs started the morning off at their home gym with wins over Athens Christian (25-8, 25-11) and Cedar Shoals (25-11, 25-8) before losing to the Wildcats at Apalachee to start the afternoon. They won their consolation match against George Walton Academy (25-16, 25-21).
Kori Estes had 15 kills and 13 aces to lead Winder-Barrow while Madison Miller added 14 kills.
The Bulldoggs traveled to Loganville on Tuesday for matches against the Red Devils and Parkview and are scheduled to be back in action Thursday at Mill Creek, where they’ll face Mill Creek at 6 p.m. and Brookwood at 7 p.m.
After a season-opening win over Trinity Prep last Thursday, Bethlehem Christian Academy also competed in the Queen of the Court tournament.
The Knights lost their morning matches to Tallulah Falls and Northgate at Apalachee.
Afternoon results weren’t available as of press time.
The Knights were scheduled to play matches at Monroe Area on Tuesday and will be back in action Monday when they travel to Gatewood in Eatonton for a 4:30 p.m. start.
