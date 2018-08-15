Football: Leopards open season vs. Jackson Co.

Wednesday, August 15. 2018
The 2018 football season officially arrives this Friday night. And for the Banks County Leopards, the season begins with a familiar foe, the Jackson County Panthers.

The Leopards will welcome the Panthers to Homer. It is the third-straight meeting between the two teams. The Leopards are 14-10 all-time against Jackson County but have lost the last two meetings (21-16, 21-17).
“We couldn’t be more excited,” Leopards’ coach Jay Reid said about this Friday night’s matchup. “It has been a long journey thus far and it is finally payday, as I tell the kids.
“We had a lot of good things come from Friday night. We’ve got a big week of practice ahead of us, because we’ve got a lot of aspects of the game that we’ve got to get better at, but I’m feeling pretty good about where we’re at.”
This Friday’s matchup will be a clash of familiar styles as both teams run the wing-T offense, though, the Panthers run it out of a pistol formation. Both teams also harp on great defense to help their offenses.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
