Softball: Lady Leopards off to a 4-0 start in 2018

The Banks County Lady Leopard softball team is off to a quick start in 2018. Just how quick?
Just how quick? For starters, the team has scored a combined 33 runs, which has yielded a 4-0 record including a come-from-behind victory Tuesday night at Commerce (7-3). The Lady Leopards used a five-run rally in the top of the seventh to down the Lady Tigers.
Jaycie Bowen, Madison Cronic and Tybee Denton all hit homers in the win. Denton recorded three RBIs and Cronic recorded two.
On the mound, Denton recorded 10 strikeouts and gave up only five hits.
Banks County jumped out to an early 1-0 lead when Santiago scored on an error by the Commerce defense in the top of the first. In the bottom of the fourth, though, Commerce rallied with a two-run home run to go ahead 2-1. The Lady Leopards tied the game in the sixth inning when Bowen connected on a solo shot to leadoff the inning. Commerce regained the lead with an error by the Banks County defense, but in the seventh, the Lady Leopards opened the floodgates with a two-run homer by Cronic and a three-run homer by Denton.
For the season, the Lady Leopards have nine combined homers (Bowen, 4; Martinet, 2; Cronic, Denton, Ledford all with one apiece).
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
