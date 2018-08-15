Cross Country: Leopards, Lady Leopards ready to make another run in 2018

At this time last year, head cross country coach Will Foster believed the Banks County boys’ team had a legitimate shot to win the Class AA state championship. And why not? His group in 2016 had finished as runner-up for the crown.
Well, in 2017, the Leopards made their assent to the top of the mountain in Carrollton and captured the state title. Now, the Leopards are the team entering the season as defending champions, and Foster said it is a “strange feeling,” but the team is treating this like any other season.
“I think the boys are handling it well,” Foster said. “We graduated several seniors, so it is like we have a new varsity team.”
Graduated are Hunter and Jimmy Cochran, Seth Ledford and Jasper Mote. Returners include Wes Ledford, AJ Davidson and Griffin Stephens.
“We have lots of boys that are going to have opportunities to make an impact this year,” Foster explained. “Wes Ledford and AJ Davidson have big shoes to fill being two of the three returning varsity runners from last year.
“They are both seniors and we will rely on them to be consistently low scorers during the season. Two freshmen who have put in major work over the summer are Buck Ledford and Nic Cotton. They ran almost every day during the summer and I think we may see them making an impact on the varsity this season. Griffin Stephens should lead our team during races and he has the potential to contend for an individual state championship.”
