FOOTBALL: Commerce, Franklin County scrimmage game ends in tie

By Chris Hamby
Correspondent
Just like in the NFL, preseason games or scrimmages are designed to help you work out the kinks before the regular season starts.
As the starters for both Franklin County and Commerce were pulled at the end of the third quarter in a 7-7 7 tie — which ended up being the final score — it was evident that both teams still have work to do before their season openers.
Neither team effectively moved the ball as both defenses stole the show.
The first score didn’t come until the five-minute mark in the second quarter when Everett Haselden connected with C.J. Hall for a 90-yard touchdown pass to give Franklin County a 7-0 lead on Commerce going into halftime.
Commerce’s only score on the night came at the 4:03 mark to play in the third quarter. Sam Roach scored on a one-yard plunge to end a six-play, 35-yard drive for the Tigers. It would be the only sustained drive of the night for the Tigers.
In between the two scores, penalties and turnovers stalled each team’s drives.
Commerce hosts West Hall Friday at 8 p.m. in its season opener.
