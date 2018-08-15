Jackson County’s defense dominated last week’s scrimmage. Now, the Panthers are ready to turn that unit loose in a game that will count.
Jackson County opens the season Friday at non-region foe Banks County after a 16-0 preseason victory over North Oconee this past Friday. The Panthers surrendered just 64 total yards and limited the Titans to no gain or negative yardage 26 times.
“I’m super excited, and we should have a couple more kids in the rotation on the defensive front as well this week,” coach Brandon Worley said.
Jackson County has won the last two meetings in this series, prevailing 21-16 in 2016 and 21-17 last year. This game could move along rather quickly, with both teams employing run-oriented Wing-T attacks on offense that will likely keep the clock moving.
“It should be short,” Worley said. “We could turn a 48-minute football game into 36 minutes really fast.”
Worley pointed out that the Leopards, under new coach Jay Reid (a former Jackson County assistant coach), have the ability to grind away at a defense.
“They just kind of inch away and inch away and inch away and then you finally fall asleep and they bust a big one on you,” Worley said. “They’ve got a couple of kids that can hurt you if we don’t read our keys and be responsible on defense.”
For the rest of this story see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Panthers ready to unleash defense
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry