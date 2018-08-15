FOOTBALL: Coming off no scrimmage, Dragons to face star quarterback

It’s been a preseason like none other for Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart.
In his 16 years as head coach, he’s never entered a season without the benefit of a scrimmage game as a dress rehearsal. But the Dragons’ preseason tune-up with Walhalla (S.C) last Thursday was cancelled due to lightning, leaving the team in an unusual position for Friday’s opener with Oconee County.
“We’re in kind of uncharted territory, I guess, on that,” Cathcart said.
One of the biggest issues from not scrimmaging is not having film of live action against another opponent to study. Cathcart said there’s usually much to be gleaned from that film study.
“To not have that is certainly a negative,” he said. “But, if we’re looking for a silver lining, I guess they’re not real sure what we’re doing.”
Without the scrimmage, Jefferson’s first full-padded action will come this Friday when it travels to Oconee County to face the Warriors and highly-touted four-star quarterback Max Johnson. Johnson (son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson) holds offers from 16 schools, including Miami, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, South Carolina and Tennessee. Johnson threw for 1,918 yards last year as a sophomore.
For the rest of the story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
