SOFTBALL: Allen dominant in circle in Panthers’ win over Eagles

After throwing nine innings in Jackson County’s extra-innings victory over Franklin County Monday, Sara Beth Allen still had plenty in the tank on Tuesday.
The junior crafted a complete game, one-hitter with nine strikeouts as Jackson County downed rival East Jackson 7-0 at home to stay unbeaten in region play.
“We wanted to test her on that because, come later in the year, she’s going to have to do that more,” Panther coach Chad Brannon said of Allen throwing back-to-back nights.
Brannon said the team’s other starting pitcher, Meghan Sorrells, was ready to take over if Allen needed help.
“But obviously she didn’t,” Brannon said. “She handled them really well.”
Allen, a Georgia Tech commit, didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth inning, striking out five of the first nine batters she faced. Meanwhile, the Panthers (4-1, 2-0) jumped on top with a two-out RBI single in the second inning from Brooke Simmons and an RBI on a groundout from Allen in the third inning.
Allen finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Simmons went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Jackson County broke the game open in the fifth inning. Allen singled home a run and Caroline Davis hit her second home run in as many days, crushing a two-run shot to left field to up the lead to 5-0.
“We let them hang around a little bit, and we’re not scoring early a lot, but we got a little breathing room there and kind of relaxed a little bit,” Brannon said. “That’s kind of been our M.O. As the game goes on, we hit a little better and we score more runs.”
Serina Bergeron added a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth as Jackson County finished off the victory, its third in four days.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
