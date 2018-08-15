VOLLEYBALL: Jefferson drops opener

Jefferson coach Brittani Lawrence said her team would play a tough non-area schedule. It ran into one of those tough teams right out of the gate.
The Dragons fell to Class AAAAA Flowery Branch 25-18, 10-25, 18-25, 16-25 Friday at home in their season opener. Flowery Branch is coming off a 19-11 season.
Despite the loss, it was an important match for the team’s younger players, according to Lawrence.
“There were some phenomenal rallies between the two teams,” she said. “After this competition, the girls realize how it is a different pace compared to JV. However, they also understand how to train harder and faster during practice. I’m incredibly anxiously excited to watch this team flourish.”
Morgan Tetzlaff and JoJo Smith paced the team with six kills each. Tetzlaff also recorded an ace and 19 digs. Smith finished with two aces, six blocks and 10 digs.
Others standing out in the loss were Hannah Faith Watson (one ace, 12 assists and five digs), Abbey Howard (five kills, one block), Maddie Grace Smith (one ace, five assists, two digs), Sophia Stopher (five kills, two assists, 13 digs) and Margo Perry (three kills).
