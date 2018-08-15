FOOTBALL: Defense and special teams lead Panthers to scrimmage victory

In today’s era of fast paced, home run offenses, the field position aspect of the game is often forgotten about. But not by head coach Brandon Worley and the Jackson County Panthers.
That was their formula for victory in their scrimmage game with North Oconee. Featuring a safety and two deep fumble recoveries by the defense, Jackson County defeated the Titans 16-0 to head into the regular season with a jolt of confidence.
“It’s great that our kids understand that,” Worley said. “And with the fast pace of football these days, it’s easy for kids to fall into that. They know it’s okay to drive a little way and then punt the ball deep and let the defense play ball. Defense wins championships, and I think our defense is one of the best since I’ve been here.”
Travis Hughson caught the quarterback in the backfield for a safety in the first half, giving the Panthers a 2-0 lead. They held that lead through the rest of the first half.
Wester produced the first touchdown, scoring on a 39-yard touchdown run down the home sideline to extend the lead to 9-0.
The junior varsity squads took over after in the fourth quarter. North Oconee turned the ball over with a backwards pass that their receiver couldn’t catch. The Panthers recovered the ball at the Titans 14. Two plays later, Ayden Griswold had a powerful run up the middle for the final touchdown of the night.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
