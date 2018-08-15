CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson enjoying ‘change in culture’

A foundation now exists for Jefferson cross country, one that was revealed in an 11-practice-per-week schedule during the summer.
While the workouts drew nearly double the attendance what they did last year, coach Brady Sigler pointed to something more essential.
“More important than the attendance was the change in culture toward work ethic,” Sigler said.
Entering year two under Sigler, there’s a level of commitment from the program not seen in year one, according to the coach. The runners have prioritized preparation, and the Dragons hope that dedication leads to big seasons on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. The boys’ team finished ninth at state last year, the girls 21st.
Sigler, who has coached runners for over four decades, is seeing the second-year strides that the hall of fame coach has typically witnessed at other stops during his lengthy career.
“The second year has always been way better than the first,” Sigler said. “It’s expectations. One of the hard things to do is — the kids buy in — but sometimes their parents don’t. We’ve had a lot more parents buy in, because to be honest, (the kids) have to have their parents bring them and let them skip something else to be at practice — priority stuff.”
Sigler added: “Last year, we didn’t have much of that. This year, it’s way better.”
As for as the season outlook, the Jefferson boys’ team will turn to a lineup that returns the majority of the squad’s top seven runners at state last year.
Riley Thornton is the Dragons’ lead runner, having benefited from a spring track season during which he lowered his mile time to 4:34.
On the girls’ side, Caitlin Schroeder returns, having enjoyed a “fantastic summer” during workouts, according to Sigler.
Running right alongside Schroeder is promising freshman Katherine Law, who won the middle school state championship in the 3,200 meters last year.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
