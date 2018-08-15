CROSS COUNTRY: New Panther coaches seek to increase participation

Jackson County runners will hit the trail with two new coaches who have made bolstering the program’s overall numbers their first order of business.
Jim Norton has taken over the boys’ program, while Brittley Blount is heading up the girls’ team. Both have spent the preseason recruiting the hallways of the school.
“It’s been going good,” Norton said of those efforts. “We’re trying to get up to maybe 50 total with guys and girls. My theory is always the more numbers, the more competition. That’s going to make everybody better.”
Norton said they’ve used social media and the program’s current runners to help spread the message.
“We’ve had an open recruiting period for the first two weeks just asking anyone and everyone to come out and give it a try,” he said. “We’ve had some coaches of other sports help us get the word out as well. We’re aiming for 50, but we will see next week what our final numbers are. We feel good about it so far.”
As far as carry over from last year, Norton — who previously coached at Sprayberry — will inherit a boys’ team that returns six of its top seven runners from last year. From all indications from the preseason, Russell Hendley, who led the team at state last year, is primed for a strong season.
On the girls’ side, Blount, who ran collegiately at Georgia College, will preside over a team that returns all seven runners who competed at state last year and produced an 11th-place finish.
The group includes Hayden Ponce, Jaycie Ponce, Kayla Sheppard and Hazel Allen. Some younger runners look promising as well with Blount pointing to freshman Anna Gebo.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
