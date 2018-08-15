Jefferson is off to a 5-0 start in the 2018 campaign and has left little room for doubt with that unbeaten mark.
Heading into this week’s action, the Dragons had blasted their competition by an aggregate score of 43-7 with three shutouts. With the exception of a 9-6 win over Class AAAAAAA Peachtree Ridge last Tuesday, all victories have come by six runs or more. Included in the undefeated start was Jefferson’s first Region 8-AAA victory — a 6-0 rout of Morgan County.
“I am very happy with the way we have started the season,” interim coach Sam Moore said. “Our bats are hot right now. The entire lineup throughout has done a very good job of getting on base and driving runs in.”
Jefferson improved to 5-0 Saturday with a pair of wins at a tournament at Peachtree Ridge.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Dragons reel off five straight wins to start season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry