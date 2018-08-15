Poll: Dragons, Hurricanes to battle for region title

An 8AAA newcomer is expected to win the 2018 region title, but not without a fight from the 2017 runner-up, a preseason poll of area sportswriters shows.
The Jefferson Dragons, who dropped to 8AAA this season from Class AAAA, is expected to win this year’s championship by a slim margin over the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes.
Morgan County, last year’s champions, and Hart County are predicted to make the state playoffs.
Jackson County, Franklin County and East Jackson will finish outside the playoffs, the poll says.
The Franklin County Citizen Leader conducted the poll of sportswriters who cover Region 8AAA.
Participating in the poll were Shane Scoggins of the Citizen Leader, Grayson Williams of The Hartwell Sun, Alvin Richardson of The Morgan County Citizen, Brett Fowler of The Walton Tribune, Ryne Dennis of the Athens Banner-Herald and Ben Munro of The Jackson Herald.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
8AAA preseason poll
1. Jefferson 40 (4)
2. Monroe Area 38 (2)
3. Morgan Co. 27
4. Hart Co. 24
5. Jackson Co. 18
6. Franklin Co. 15
7. East Jackson 6
First place votes in parenthesis
