CROSS COUNTRY: East Jackson coach pleased with turnout this season

East Jackson’s season opener is 10 days away, but coach Tomy Sitton has already seen something he likes.
The program has 30 runners between the varsity and junior varsity teams and sports 75 runners between the middle and high school levels combined.
“It seems like we have a little bit more interest,” Sitton said.
East Jackson, and its bigger roster, will open the season Aug. 25, hosting the Northeast Georgia Championships.
Leading the boys’ team is senior standout Shane Shelafoe, who placed third in Class AAA a year ago behind Devan Crow (North Hall) and Will Wallace (Westminster).
Shelafoe will be joined in the front of the lineup by Marco Flores and Andree Menchaca.
“The front three will be pretty strong,” Sitton said. “They’ll probably be three of the top five or six in the region.”
On the girls’ side, East Jackson returns most of its lineup that finished seventh in Class AAA last year.
“We’ve got a pretty good young group of girls,” Sitton said.
Heading up that group is Lissett Miranda, who placed 10th in the state last year as a freshman. Her PR is 20:05.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
