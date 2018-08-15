For the Jackson County softball team, there’s been no time like clutch time recently.
Caroline Davis belted a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning and Sara Beth Allen threw a nine-inning complete game Monday as Jackson County beat Franklin County 5-3 in extra innings on the road in its region opener.
This was the second time in as many games that Davis supplied the deciding hit late in a tight ball game.
“Once again, Caroline came through in the clutch with another bomb,” coach Chad Brannon said. “The coaching staff is very proud of the way the girls lead and push each other.”
Davis finished the game with two hits and three RBIs. Allen scored three runs.
Brannon said the team was proud of gutting out another win.
“The girls were very proud of how they played with grit and determination,” he said. “In our post game huddle the coaches said very little. The players chimed in on how we didn’t play our best game and still got it done in the end. They see the big picture and know that it’s a long season and we are going nowhere but up.”
Jackson County was coming off a dramatic win just two days earlier. Allen homered and Davis hit a walk-off double as Jackson County beat Madison County 4-3 Saturday to earn a doubleheader split with the visiting Red Raiders.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 15 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Panthers pull out close victories with big hits
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry