Three injured, one critically, at Georgia Renewable Power plant

Three men were injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon at the construction site of the new Georgia Renewable Power plant in Colbert.
According to EMS Director Bobby Smith, the men were working about 80 feet up on a ledge as large pipe sections were being set in place above them when something either broke or came loose, causing sections of the pipes to fall on the men pinning them underneath.
Smith said the call went out from E-911 about 3:20 p.m.
“It just so happened that two of our off duty EMTs (Josh Chandler and Kyle Ford) were mowing the grass at the plant when the call went out, so they were on scene immediately,” Smith said.
First Responder Barry Maxey, who works at the facility, was also at the plant when the accident occurred.
Smith said Madison County EMS ambulances and crews, Madison County Rescue and Colbert and Comer Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
Smith said as plant employees worked to cut through the piping as emergency workers prepared to get the men moved.
Rescue repelled the men down off the side of the building to the waiting ambulances below, Smith said. All three were transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center — two with serious injuries and one in critical condition. He said there were broken bones and possibly some internal injuries and bleeding in the critical patient.
The identity of the men has not been released. It is also unknown whether the men were locals or from out of town working at the facility.
“I am very pleased with the rescue efforts,” Smith said. “Everyone worked together seamlessly to get the men extricated and get them to the hospital as quickly as possible.”
