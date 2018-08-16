Football: Dudley, Perno reunite as Winder-Barrow, Clarke Central open season

Winder-Barrow head football coach Ed Dudley’s first game with the Bulldoggs will apparently be a first in another way.
As far as Dudley can remember, he will square off with a former player for the first time Friday as the Bulldoggs host Clarke Central to open their 2018 season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Gladiators are coached by David Perno, a 1986 Clarke Central alum for the Gladiators who played football at the school from 1982-1985 and was a star fullback who helped lead the team to a state championship in 1985. Dudley coached linebackers on that team and remembers Perno as a “great player.”
“People always think of him as a baseball guy,” Dudley said of Perno, who coached the University of Georgia baseball program to two SEC titles and a pair of College World Series appearances in 12 seasons and was a player on the Bulldogs’ 1990 national championship team. “But he was an outstanding fullback, a really tough guy and a tremendous competitor on the football field. And he’s quite a good football coach, too.
“I’m excited for this game, to have a traditional powerhouse coming to town. They’re an explosive team that’s really-well coached. I’m just looking forward to getting the season started.”
Perno returned the praise for Dudley.
“He’s a great guy. He and his wife were great to us as players,” Perno said. “He’s a class act on the field and off the field. I’m glad this is not a region game. I think of the world of Coach Dudley. He’s done a great job everywhere he’s been and I know he’s going to do a great job at Winder. Obviously, we’re not happy having to travel back there this year. It’s going to be a tough challenge in a great environment.”
Dudley and Perno both were heavily influenced by Georgia high school coaching legend Billy Henderson, who turned the Gladiators into a powerhouse, winning 222 games and three state titles in 23 seasons at the school from 1973-1995.
Henderson died in February and the Gladiators will wear “BH” stickers on the back of their helmets in his honor this season.
“We’ve elected to not give those other stickers that you get for a big play so those initials can stand out,” Perno said. “(Henderson) couldn’t get here a whole lot the last couple years with his health, but the influence he had on me and countless others was incredible. This is a very important year.:”
Perno had no football coaching experience when he was hired to take over at Clarke Central prior to the 2016 season, but he has led the Gladiators to a 14-9 mark in his first two years and consecutive trips to the GHSA Class AAAAA playoffs.
Perno said excitement about the program around the community is building back up.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support and I’m very grateful for it,” he said. “We’ve got a wonderful coaching staff all the way down to our ninth-great team and we’re getting more continuity in our staff. We’ve got a lot of former players on our staff and in our booster club and that’s huge at a program like this that’s had as much tradition as it has. We need guys who understand what it means and how we got here and I think we’re seeing that type of mentality more and more.”
The Gladiators lost 25 seniors off last year’s 7-4 team, but have a large number again this year, return several key pieces and have benefitted from a couple of transfers.
The explosive offense is led by senior running back Jonathan Sewell, a three-star recruit who has offers from South Carolina and Ole Miss among several others. Junior O’Brien Barnett is another solid running back and junior quarterback Isaac Ward, who took over for the graduated Jack Mangel, is also a threat.
“We’ve gotten a good look at their scrimmage (last week against T.L. Hanna from Anderson, S.C.) on film and I see a lot of team speed,” Dudley said. “They look a lot like us where the defense is their strength and their execution offensively isn’t where they want it to be but the playmaking ability is there.
“(Sewell) is a tremendous athlete. The key to slowing their offense down is going to be slowing him down. You’re not going to completely stop him, but if you can hold him down under 100 yards and keep him from having those explosive runs of 20 or more yards, you’ve got a chance.”
The Gladiators are at their strongest on defense where senior linebacker Quay Teasley, defensive end Daquan Brown, inside linebackers Wayne Malcolm and Kasey Cowan and defensive backs, Edwin and Edrin Summerhour and Derek Johnson are all standouts.
“They’ve got a great, strong, balanced team,” Dudley said. “That defensive front is very impressive which fits well into that Billy Henderson-style tradition. Their defense is going to carry them a long way.”
The Bulldoggs have their own strong defensive unit, which begins with the front seven, led by senior all-state defensive end Logan Cash, a Clemson commit who notched a state-leading 23.5 sacks last this season. Cash was dominant again last week in the Bulldoggs’ 24-7 scrimmage victory at Wesleyan.
“What a motor he has. That guy can really play,” Perno said of Cash. “He was a nightmare in our backfield all game last year, but we also know he’s not the lone ranger on that defense. Those guys are going to make it hard for us to get anything going and it’s going to be very difficult, but that’s why you play the game and try to make adjustments.”
The Bulldoggs are seeking to replace three starters on the offensive line and three-year starting quarterback Brock Landis. But junior Jhaydon Sullivan has lent some encouraging signs early on that he can pick up the slack, going 13-of-20 for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last week’s scrimmage. Senior Jamar Mack, who ran for over 1,000 yards last season, headlines the backfield.
The Bulldoggs may be without junior wide receiver Tyreek Perkins this week after Perkins suffered an ankle sprain in the scrimmage, but Dudley was impressed with Brett Landis at that position.
Despite the strong defenses on both sides, the game still has a chance to be closer to the 35-28 track meet the Bulldoggs won over the Gladiators to open last season rather than a low-scoring affair, Dudley said.
“This game is going to come down to who can make a big play and taking care of the football,” he said. “We’re all really excited for Friday. We’ve got a great quality opponent coming in. We’re at home. It can’t get much better.”
Read a season preview for the Bulldoggs in the Aug. 15 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Dudley, Perno reunite as Winder-Barrow, Clarke Central open season
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry