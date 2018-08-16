Football: Wildcats to face stiff challenge from loaded Purple Hurricanes

The Tony Lotti era at Apalachee officially begins Friday, and the Wildcats will be greeted with a strong test in week one as they open up the 2018 season at against Monroe Area for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at R. Harold Harrison Stadium.
The Wildcats, of GHSA Class AAAAAA, who are looking to bounce back from a 1-9 season in 2017 and have endured a rough eight-year stretch, will face the Class AAA Purple Hurricanes, who went 10-2 last season and return most of their key players. Monroe’s only two losses last season were to Region 8-AAA opponent Morgan County (22-21) and eventual state champion Calhoun in the second round of the state playoffs (28-20).
Excitement around Apalachee is continuing to build with the arrival of Lotti, who spent the last six seasons at West Hall and turned the Spartans into a winning program. In addition, the Wildcats will be on display for those around the state to see as the game will be live-streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting TV on Facebook and Instagram.
“I think folks here will be excited with it being opening night,” Lotti said this week. “We should have a good crowd and I hear Monroe Area travels well so it should be a really good atmosphere. I’m just looking for my guys to compete against a very good opponent and we’ll see if we can be competitive and gives ourselves a chance to win.”
To improve their chances at pulling off the offset, the Wildcats will need to figure out a way to slow down dual-threat quarterback Chandler Byron.
The 6-foot, 160-pound senior, a preseason all-state selection and the reigning region player of the year, rushed for 1,902 yards and 25 touchdowns and added 1,784 yards and another 24 scores through the air in helping the Purple Hurricanes average more than 36 points a game.
“He’s extremely talented,” Lotti said of Byron. “But it’s not just him. Their running backs are all really good. They’re pretty physical up front. They do a lot of zone-read stuff where the quarterback has options, and when he has so many options, it’s difficult to limit those. We’re going to have to play very disciplined.”
The Hurricanes also have a stout defense, which allowed less than 13 points a game last season and is led by another preseason all-state pick in senior linebacker Jayden Davis.
“They’ve got a lot of great players, and they’ll throw multiple looks at us to try to confuse us,” Lotti said. “Our kids are running a new offense this year and it’s going to be important for us to protect the football.”
Lotti said the Wildcats protected the football well last week in their preseason scrimmage at Dunwoody, which ended in a 21-21 tie during the three-quarter varsity portion. And they notched a big turnover on defense as senior linebacker Josh Agbenou returned an interception for a score.
“I thought the scrimmage went pretty well,” Lotti said. “We had some missed assignments and blown coverages, which is to be expected. We had the ball in the red zone four times and didn’t score any points, which we can’t afford to do against a team like Monroe. But we got in some situations of adversity and learned to work through them so I liked how hard the guys competed.”
The race for who the Wildcats’ starting quarterback will be Friday remained up in the air early this week, but not necessarily in a bad way. Junior AJ Forbing, who took over halfway through last season, is the incumbent, but sophomore lefty Todd Jones has been pushing Forbing throughout the summer and had a pair of touchdown passes in the scrimmage.
“It’s going to depend on how the week goes,” Lotti said of the battle. “They understand they’re going to be competing every day. They both bring a little something different to the table that can help us, and I felt like they both did well in the scrimmage. It might be who’s got the hottest hand and it will come down to who we think gives us the best opportunity to win that week.”
Read a season preview for the Wildcats in the Aug. 15 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
