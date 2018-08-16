Football: Knights to host rival Loganville Christian in season opener Friday

After months of offseason work, game week has arrived for the Bethlehem Christian Academy football team.
And the first game for the 2018 campaign will be against a familiar rival as Loganville Christian Academy visits BCA for an 8 p.m. kickoff Friday.
“You put in all the work in the offseason to get to this week,” said coach Lance Fendley. “We have known this day is coming for some time so it is not a surprise. As a coach you want your players to be as prepared as possible and you always would like a little more time to get ready. You want your players to be confident about where they are and what they have accomplished going back through all the offseason work.”
This will mark the first time in the series the teams have competed against each other in the season opener.
“Loganville Christian will be a completely different team from last year,” Fendley said. “We watched tape of their scrimmage and they have some good new players. They present a threat and we have to take them seriously.”
The coach said the keys for the Knights will be play on the offensive line, special teams and turnovers.
“We have to control the line of scrimmage,” Fendley said.
“They have some good defensive linemen so that is going to be a key area of the game. We have to be able to run the football and keep our quarterback on his feet.”
In recent outings between the teams BCA has used several big plays on special teams to gain momentum.
“Special teams are always important but certainly so in the first game,” Fendley said.
Winning the turnover battle is always a key, regardless of opponent.
“There will be some first game nerves so we have to hold onto the football and maybe try to create some turnovers on defense,” Fendley said.
Leading the way for the Knights in 2018 will be senior All-State running back Tanner Schwebel, who rushed for over 2,200 yards with 30 total touchdowns last fall.
Fullback Chandler Maxwell will also be a key player on both sides of the football. Lawson Maxwell will be a key offensive lineman as well as on the defensive front.
The Knights took several positives from their 41-7 preseason scrimmage victory against Providence Christian last Friday.
“We got the chance to get our kids on tape,” Fendley said. “We had a great effort. Our players went out and did their job. It is always good to have some success to build on and to help get everything rolling for the new season.”
LCA, coached by Andre King, begins its final two years in the GISA before a move to the GHSA for the 2020-2021 school year. The Lions have a tough regular season schedule this fall but King said his players can’t worry about looking ahead.
“We can’t think about the entire schedule,” King said. “Right now, we have to concentrate on going to Bethlehem Christian Academy for the season opener.”
LCA’s long-time coach likes the depth for the Lions in 2018.
“For the first time in two or three years, we have enough depth to give starters some rest,” King said.
The LCA coach said his team will still have several players competing both ways but having extra bodies on the roster can only help.
“We feel good about where we are,” said King, who said he stresses a “Team Over Me” motto.
Some key players for LCA this season will include Cameron Anderson, a quarterback transfer from Alcovy High School; Chantz McClendon, a defensive lineman and linebacker who transferred from Loganville High School and Keon McGhee, a running back transfer from George Walton Academy.
Running back Cameron Lifsey rushed for 700 yards last season and was a preseason Elite 11 selection by The Walton Tribune.
BCA routed the Lions 52-7 in 2017 although Fendley stressed he expects a much more competitive game Friday night.
