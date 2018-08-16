WATKINSVILLE, GA - Imogene Westmoreland Hoard McCants, 87, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Kindred Hospice.
Mrs. McCants was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late George Washington and Macie Fambrough Westmoreland. She was a member of the Tuckston United Methodist Church and was retired from the University of Georgia Alumni House. Mrs. McCants was a member of the Appalachi Chapter USDAR, Pilot Club, Red Hat Club, volunteered at Athens Regional Medical Center, and loved to play Bridge. She attended Martin Institute of Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High School. After high school, she attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville. Mrs. McCants was preceded in death by her first husband, Floyd G. "Fuzzy" Hoard; her second husband, Ralph McCants; sister, Lanelle Bivins; and brother, Albert Westmoreland.
Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Hoard Suddreth, Athens, Claudine Smith (Howard), Commerce, and Vivian Hoard, Atlanta; son, G. Richard (Dickey) Hoard (Candise), Watkinsville; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, August 17, at Oconee River Church with the Rev. Dr. Deborah Kay Huckaby and the Rev. G. Richard Hoard officiating. Interment will follow in Woodbine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday night from 5 to 7 p.m. Andrew Suddreth, Alex McElvey, Matt Hoard, Adam Fouche, Brad Stephens and Knox Smith will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Oconee River Church, P.O. Box 1349, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Imogene McCants (08-15-18)
