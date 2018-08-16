Former Winder mayor Ouzts dies

Former Longtime Winder mayor Buddy Ouzts died Wednesday. He was 82.
Ouzts was mayor from 1991-2007 and, according to an obituary, was instrumental in founding, establishing and/or expanding the Winder-Barrow Adult Literacy Program, the Lanier Technical College Winder-Barrow campus, the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow, the Winder-Barrow YMCA, Peace Place, Highland House, The Light Homeless Shelter and Outreach Center, The Winder-Barrow Adult Day Care Center and the new public health facility. He established a community center and the Veterans Park at the Winder Community Center to honor past and present veterans.
He was the chairman of the Barrow County Board of Health for 16 years and served as chairman of the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Center.
Ouzts was a longtime businessman and owned Ouzts Chevrolet Company.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Winder First United Methodist Church, where Ouzts was a member. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.
A complete obituary can be found online at www.carterfhwinder.com.
See more in the Aug. 22 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
