Kolter development hearings on hold

Thursday, August 16. 2018
A proposed massive development in Hoschton won’t come before the city’s planning and zoning board this month.
City leaders say they are still working with Kolter Acquisitions, LLC, on its plans to annex and rezone approximately 1,500 acres on SR 53 at Peachtree Rd. for a planned unit development.
“At this point, we do not know when this will go to planning commission,” said Hoschton city administrator April Plank. “We are only in the initial discussion phase with the developer addressing the city’s concerns after receiving the rezone and annexation applications.”
Developers plan 2,600 residential units, 400,000 sq. ft. of commercial space and 100,000 sq. ft. of mixed used space on the property which is currently being used as a private hunting preserve.
The request is a significant project for Hoschton. If approved, it would nearly double the city limits and could triple the population of the city (from an estimated 1,782 in 2016 to 6,850).
