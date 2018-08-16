Jefferson BOE looks to lower tax rate

The Jefferson Board of Education may lower its millage rate this fall by around one-half of a mill.
The BOE outlined its FY2019 budget plans last week. The $31 million general fund budget is getting a boost from growth in the city’s tax digest and system leaders said they anticipate being able to cut the tax rate when it’s set later this fall. The budget first had to be advertised and two hearings held.
The BOE expects to receive around $9.7 million from local property taxes with the rest of the revenues coming from state funds. The budget also calls for using $1.1 million from the system’s reserves next year.
See the full story in the Aug. 14 issue of The Jackson Herald.
