JCSO: Incident ‘not an attempted child abduction’

Jackson County authorities have determined a suspicious incident on J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, was “not an attempted child abduction.”
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called for the incident, which occurred on Aug. 8 around 4 p.m. A light blue Chrysler 300 reportedly pulled into a driveway while two children were getting off a school bus.
According to initial reports, a black male and white female got out of the vehicle, said they were with Department of Family and Children Services and told the children to get in the vehicle. Initial reports indicated the “suspects” left after adults confronted them.
After further investigation, officers determined a woman was driving the Chrysler in the area, but she was looking for her children.
“A female driving a blue Chrysler 300 vehicle did go to the area of J.S. Williamson Court, in an attempt to talk to some children that her children were with, without permission the previous day. This female went to ask the children if her children were there,” according to the JCSO.
The woman said she was a foster parent with DFCS.
The mother of the children at the J.S. Williamson Ct., residence, said she saw the woman calling the children over to the vehicle. But she didn’t have a conversation with her and didn’t see a black male.
SEPARATE SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT REPORTED
A second suspicious incident had previously been reported at another bus stop in the East Jackson area.
In that incident, which occurred Tuesday, Aug. 7, around 7:15 a.m., a suspicious person pulled in a driveway on Harris Lord Cemetery Rd. where children were waiting on the school bus, according to the JCSO.
“The victims said that the vehicle passed the house and then stopped in the roadway, the driver stuck his head out the window and looked back at them,” according to a JCSO news release. “The driver turned around and pulled in their driveway and the victims ran into their house. The driver stayed there until the bus arrived. It was reported that this driver has been by their house before several times but has never stopped.”
That vehicle is believed to be a mid-sized silver Mercury with four doors.
