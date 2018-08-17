'Buddy' Ouzts (08-15-18)

WINDER - Aaron Lamar (Buddy) Ouzts, 82, passed away Wednesday August 15, 2018.
Born in Winder on November 17, 1935, he was preceded in death by his parents, J. Guy Ouzts and Rosa R. Ouzts; and sisters, Elaine O. Summerour and Colleen O. Williams.
He was a graduate of Winder High School and attended Emory and the University of Georgia.
Buddy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Winder, where he was past Chairman of the Administrative Board. He was the owner and dealer of Ouzts Chevrolet Company. He was a member of the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association since 1964, where he served as secretary/treasurer and director. He has received numerous automotive awards, including the National Top 15% Chevrolet Dealer Award.
In 1964 Buddy and Coach Joel Eaves started the car dealer program for coaches at the University of Georgia and he was the first automobile to participate.
He was past International Director of Lions Clubs International and served as Vice Chairman of Lions International Foundation. He was instrumental in organizing the Winder Noon Lions Club where he served on the Board of Directors.
He was extremely involved in his community, where he was the Mayor of Winder for 17 years from 1981-2007. During his 17 years as Mayor, he was instrumental in founding, establishing and/or expanding the Winder-Barrow Adult Literacy Program, Lanier Tech's Winder-Barrow Campus, the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow, The Winder-Barrow YMCA, Peace Place, Highland House, The Light Homeless Shelter and Outreach Center, The Winder-Barrow Adult Day Care Center and the new Public Health Facility. He established a Community Center and the Veteran's Park at the Winder Community to honor past and present veterans.
He was the Chairman of the Barrow County Board of Health for sixteen years and served as Chairman of the Northeast Georgia Regional Development Center. In 1988 he was recognized by the State Senate for outstanding service in the community. He was Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1989, and in 1991 was commended by the Georgia house of Representatives for outstanding community service. The community leadership award was given to him in 1994 by the Georgia Municipal Association. In 2006, he was awarded the Shining Star award by the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce.
Survivors include his wife, Carol R. Ouzts; children, Beth (Frank) Savage, Winder, and Pam (Ray) Wilkes, Jefferson; grandchildren, Leslie (Ryan) Boyd, Christopher (Alice) Savage, Melanie (Jonathan) Edwards, Katie (Chris) Neal, and Chad Wilkes; and great-grandchildren, Logan Haley, Elizabeth Boyd, Jace Boyd, Ella Savage, McKenzie Savage, Wilkes Edwards, Emmie Kate Neal, Addie Gray Neal and Levi Wilkes.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 18, at 11 a.m. at Winder First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin Haney officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. The Family will receive friends Friday, August 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. Fiends will be received at Winder First United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. prior to the service.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Winer Noon Lion's Club, C/O Dottie Reynolds, P.O. Box 645, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
