Bridges: Three decades on the high school football beat

It was 30 years ago this month that I first wrote an article about a high school football game for a newspaper.
Actually, it was a report on a preseason scrimmage that my school competed in.
It was the beginning of my senior year of high school and one afternoon during a class titled “publications,” my teacher asked if anyone was interested in writing articles about the football games for the local newspaper. As I looked around the room I didn’t see anyone volunteer so I raised my hand.
I was a manager for the football team and would be at all the practices and games anyway so I figured I would give it a try.
Growing up a sports fan, I read the Atlanta and Macon newspapers on a daily basis.
“Heck, I can do this,” I thought.
My first story was not compiled on a computer. In fact it wasn’t even written using a typewriter. I simply wrote a few paragraphs on a sheet of paper and then took it to the office of my hometown paper.
Before writing this column, I took out a scrapbook and read that story again. To be honest, it was really nothing to write home about as they say. With no formal journalism training, all I really did was recap the scoring plays of the scrimmage and then ended the story with a sentence about the regular season opener the following week.
From that humble start, however, a tradition was formed. It has been a tradition that still continues three decades later.
After graduating high school, the decision was made while at college freshman orientation to major in journalism. By chance the school I was attending had an outstanding journalism program and, as it turned out, the best teacher in the field in the state.
While writing for my college paper, I continued to contribute articles about my high school alma mater back home. By this time I was using a typewriter.
I had improved a great bit in a year’s time and now that I was receiving some actual training in journalism (how to compile and structure a story, etc.) the articles I submitted were much better.
In my 30 years on the high school football beat, I have covered programs both large and small. I have had the honor of working with some quality high school football coaches as well.
During the 1993 season, I was able to cover Greene-Taliaferro High School as the Tigers won a state championship. Charles Winslette was already a coaching legend by this time and he was very helpful to a young sports writer who was in his first months as a professional.
Every question was answered. Winslette returned every phone message I left for him. When the team eventually won the state championship, it was a great honor for me to stand with numerous other writers from the area and interview the winning coach. When he moved to another school that offseason I was the first reporter he called despite there being others at bigger papers in the area. I have never forgotten that.
I have covered high school football games from below Valdosta to the top of the state in the north Georgia mountains.
I learned a great deal about football but also about life itself from former Loganville High School coach Tommy Stringer, who sadly passed away recently.
I have watched my high school alma mater win two state championships on the football field after coming close several times.
In recent years, I have been able to watch the Bethlehem Christian Academy football program grow from infancy to a state playoff program.
I was given complete access to the Apalachee High School program by former head coach Shane Davis during the team’s 2009 undefeated regular season, region championship and eventual trip to the state quarterfinals. When that magical season ended, I hurt just as much as the team did.
Two assistant coaches also stand out in my mind. First, former Winder-Barrow High School assistant Stanley Allen and I had a working history dating back to our years in Covington. Many days after practice, we would sit in his office talking football and life in general.
I still remember drawing up plays on the board in his office only to hear Allen tell me how they would never work. His death in recent years has been tough to accept. I miss seeing him at games.
Second, former Apalachee High School offensive coordinator Joel Miller helped increase my knowledge of the game. Miller, who was part of the Wildcat coaching staff during the best seasons in school history, gave me insight into how to scout an opponent and formulate a game plan.
Miller helped me better understand the inner workings of football, something that non-coaches typically don’t fully comprehend.
High school football is what inspired me to go into journalism. I honestly could not picture myself not being able to be at a local high school stadium on Friday nights. It had been a tradition for me growing up in small-town America and I did not want to have a career which might not allow it.
Thirty years after writing that first article I am still at it. I have been fortunate to be recognized with numerous awards but the greatest honor of all, I believe, is to receive a note or phone call from a parent or even a player thanking me for something I have written.
During the 2017 season, in fact, I received several emails from a parent throughout the season with appreciation for mentioning her son in the articles.
The 2018 season is certainly a long way from the 1988 one. A lot of water has gone under the bridge in that time and it is truly a different world for me in so many ways. That is true personally and professionally. However, each year at this time I eagerly look forward to kickoff. For me, it’s about the schools, the players, the coaches, the managers, the cheerleaders, the band, the parents and volunteers who work at the admission gate or cook hamburgers and hot dogs for the concession stand.
Each Friday night in towns large and small, high school football kicks off. It has been a great ride describing it each week in the paper. While I probably won’t make it another 30 years I will certainly ride this football train for as long as there is track in front of me.
See you at the games on Friday night.
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
