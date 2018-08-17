STATHAM - Frances Emolyn Thornton, 96 m, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018.
She was a member of Statham First Baptist Church, where she was a pianist and organist for 50 years. Frances was a Post Master and retired from The Statham Post Office. She loved her community and volunteered for The Historical Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ottis Roscoe and Catherine Wages Grizzle; her husband of 55 years, Clyde A. Thornton; daughter, Kay Melvin; two brothers, Lewis and Quilla Grizzle; sister, Louise Morgan; and grandchild, Brooks Thornton.
Survivors include three sons, Bob Thornton, Chamblee, Phil Thornton (Jennifer), Benton, Tenn., and Alton Thornton (Freida), Athens; sister, Betty Perkins, Hull; 5 grandchildren, Blake Thornton, Mark Melvin, Michael Melvin, Quincy Damron and Asa Thornton; 6 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 19, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 20, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Dr. Ronnie Healan and the Rev Jack Thomas officiating and Mr. Blake Thornton reading the eulogy. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Eagle Ranch at www.Eagleranch.org.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Frances Thornton (08-17-18)
