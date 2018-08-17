Madison County continued their impressive start to 2018 with 10-0 beating of region rival St. Pius X. Kinley Phillips led the effort with five shutout innings in which she threw six strikeouts, and only allowed four runners to reach first base.
The Red Raiders had 14 hits, but the biggest was Kennedy Dixon’s solo home run in the fourth inning to right-centerfield. That was her second home run in four games.
“It felt nice. I really didn’t think it was going to go over, honestly,” Dixon said. “It’s nice being able to hit the ball like I am right now. I went through a slump between those games. It really boosts my confidence. I feel like when someone gets on a hitting streak, everyone starts hitting well.”
For the rest of the story, see the August 23 edition of the Madison County Journal
SOFTBALL: Dixon homers, Phillips throws 6 K's in dominant win over St. Pius
