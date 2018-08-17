Defense wasn’t to blame in Madison County’s season opening loss to Cedar Shoals Friday night. Two turnovers and bad long-snap were the biggest differences in the 23-3 final score.
The Red Raider’s defense shut down Cedar Shoals and held them to just five first downs until the Jaguar’s went on an 80-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Cedar’s first points of the game came on a safety. Madison County lined up to punt out of their own end zone and the snap sailed way over the punter’s head and out of the end zone. The Jaguars later scored on a 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown to take a 9-0 lead.
Madison County added a field goal before halftime and carried that momentum through the break to a good drive early in the third quarter. But an interception by Cedar Shoals returned to the Madison County 32 led to another touchdown for the Jaguars. They added their final touchdown in the fourth quarter after Madison County missed a field goal.
For the rest of the story, see the August 23 edition of the Madison County Journal
FOOTBALL: Turnovers doom Red Raiders in loss to Cedar Shoals
