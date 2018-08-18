OCONEE CO. 20, JEFFERSON 13: Dragons drop road opener to Oconee

Gene Cathcart stood near a goal post, not a pulpit Friday night, but he delivered a type of fiery football sermon to his team after their season-opening 20-13 road loss to Oconee County.
The message? There were mistakes, yes. But the Dragons showed fire. And the coach said film will show both.
“We’re going to look back at the game and there are some plays that every sportswriter and every Pollack and Jesse Palmer will tell you where we lost the game,” said Cathcart. “There are 10 or 15 plays that we will all look back at. We will look at film, myself included, and know we messed up, and know there are plays throughout that game that we could have made, but we didn’t….But we’re going to learn to make those plays.”
The coach said the Dragons should feel no shame in falling short in game one. He said all goals remain. He said his team is better now than if they had scheduled a cupcake instead of a Class AAAA team led by a highly touted quarterback, southpaw Warrior sophomore Max Johnson.
“When you get up in the morning, you’re going to be sore and tired, just realize what a great feeling that is,” he said. “You laid everything you had out there.”
Friday’s showdown was full of wild momentum swings. The Dragons led 13-7 late and appeared poised to go up by two scores, driving to the Oconee 10 yard line to start the fourth quarter. But Jefferson quarterback Colby Clark was sacked and hobbled off the field with a leg injury — he returned later. On the next play, Ben Noland picked off a Dragon pass at the goal line and returned it to the Warrior 21. He caught a 79-yard bomb from Johnson on the next play to put the Warriors up 14-13.
The Warriors tacked on another score with 4:08 to go in the game. Clark was scrambling and caught from behind, losing the football. Oconee County recovered at the one yard line. The home squad was flagged twice, backing up to the 11, but the Warriors’ Jimmy Boswell scored from seven yards out to put Oconee up, 20-13.
The Warriors struck first Friday, with Johnson carrying the ball in from one yard out. Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter, exchanging a pair of punts. The two squads also drew several flags, including a couple of costly personal foul penalties by the Dragons.
Jefferson had its early opportunities. The Dragons opened two first-quarter possessions in Warrior territory, at the 40 and 36, but failed to cash in, punting on one possession and missing a 27-yard field goal wide left on the next.
The game was scoreless until Johnson capped off a 63-yard, five-minute drive with a one-yard keeper.
Jefferson seemed to be reeling on the next possession. Starting at their own 35, the Dragons took a five-yard procedure penalty, followed by a jarring five-yard loss on an option pitch that fired up the packed Warrior stands.
But Clark dropped back on second and twenty and launched a strike over the middle to a wide open Sammy Elegreet, who outraced defenders to the end zone for a 75-yard, momentum-shifting score with 4:20 left before intermission. The large Dragon road contingent went wild. The touchdown knotted the score at seven.
After the half, Jefferson took its only lead, when Clark hit Garmon Randolph on a jump ball pass in the back right corner of the end zone with 7:47 to go in the third quarter. The two connected earlier in the drive for 35 yards.
Jefferson was pinned at its own six-yard line later in the quarter, but Clark whipped a short pass to Elegreet, who juked a defender and raced for a 53-yard gain. Elegreet then caught a nine-yard pass for a third-down conversion on the same drive. But the Dragons’ fortunes turned on that possession when Oconee picked off a pass at the goal line and then connected on a game-winning 79-yard bomb.
Jefferson will be off next week before traveling Aug. 31 at West Hall. The Dragons’ first home game is Sept. 7 versus Southside from Greenville, S.C.
OCONEE CO. 20, JEFFERSON 13: Dragons drop road opener to Oconee
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry