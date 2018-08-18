COMMERCE 35, WEST HALL 19: Tigers run to season-opening win

The Commerce Tigers' ground game was in full effect Friday night in the 35-19 season-opening win over Class AAAA's West Hall on Friday night.

A pair of Caleb Mason touchdown runs gave the Tigers a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
Dylan Deaton and Nate Ray added to the Tigers' lead in the second quarter, scoring rushing touchdowns of their own.
The halftime score was 28-7.
Dylan Deaton scored the Tigers' final touchdown with four minutes left in the game. West Hall scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
The Tigers (1-0) travel to Athens Christian next Friday.
