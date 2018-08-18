JACKSON CO. 23, BANKS CO. 0: Defensive-minded Panthers post shutout in opener

The last two seasons, the Jackson County Panthers and Banks County Leopards have opened the season to close battles with the Panthers coming out on top.
On Friday night, the result was the same with Panthers opening the season with a win but in more dominating fashion, shutting out the Leopards 23-0 in Homer.
The Panthers (1-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAA) were led by Tyler Wester’s 132 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. He also tossed a 9-yard touchdown to Bo Reeves. The Panthers’ defense did its job well against the Leopards’ offense, recovering a fumble, intercepting one pass and holding the Leopards to 174 total yards.
“Defense played well,” Panthers’ head coach Brandon Worley said after the win. “They bent but didn’t break.
“That’s what we wanted. We didn’t want to give up many big plays. We didn’t do that and came out with another shutout on defense. Offensively, we got some things going at times. Had some snap issues and we’ve got some things that we’ve got to work out. It’s the first game of the season. Everybody plays hard. The effort has been great. We’ve just got a lot of things offensively we need to work on. We’ll get better this week.”
The Panthers gave away two fumbles. The win also gave the Panthers their fourth-straight season of opening the season with a win. All four have come under Worley.
“Obviously you want to start your season off that way,” Worley said. “It kind of sets the for the next game and the next game.
“They’re all equally as important. North Hall, now, is the most important one, because it’s the next one.”
With style of play, Worley said both teams were trying to do the same thing: run clock and let the defenses play ball.
“Their defense did a great job and hurt us in a lot of areas,” he said. “Our defense didn’t give up big plays, and our offense was just eating clock and keeping it on the ground, keeping the clock running.
“Obviously we’re running some single wing with the wing-t…Tyler Wester had a big night. Obviously he plays both sides but we have to find a way to share the ball and we will. Right now, we’re trying to figure out what’s best for us. Hopefully our defense can keep us in there until we do.”
The Panthers got on the board first when a snap on the Leopards’ first punt again went over the head of punter Jacob Lehotsky. He kicked the ball out of the end zone for a safety and the Panthers led 2-0.
The Panthers’ offense took a little time to get going. By the third drive, the offense was primed. After the defense forced and recovered a Leopards’ fumble, the offense accumulated three first downs and the drive ended when Wester hit Reeves in the right side of the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown with 6:44 left in the first half. The score was 9-0.
After the Leopards botched the ensuing kick return, the Panthers pounced on the loose ball and needed only five plays to cash-in. Wester scored on a 21-yard run. The Panthers led 16-0 at halftime.
The Panthers’ final touchdown came with 2:02 left in the third quarter when Wester scored from 10 yards away to give his team a 23-0 lead.
