Football: Leopards fall to Jackson Co. in season opener

When you look at the stat sheet of Friday night’s game between the Banks County Leopards and the Jackson County Panthers, it will read the Panthers’ offense gained only 180 total yards and lost two fumbles.
Those same sheets, however, will read the Leopards committed two turnovers, gained only 174 total yards, had a punt blocked and gave up an opening-drive safety. All of this led to a 23-0 loss in Homer to open the season.
It is third-straight season the Leopards have lost to the Panthers to open the season. The Leopards travel to Franklin County next Friday.
Terrance Walker led the way for the Leopards’ offense, rushing for 110 yards on 26 carries. The next-closest rusher was Jonathan Moon at 14 yards.
Quarterback Sawyer Pace went 3 of 10 for 46 yards. Sean Hall caught two of those passes for 30 yards. Jacob Lehotsky caught one pass for 16 yards.
The game didn’t start well for the Leopards. On the team’s punt to end its first series, the snap went over the head of Lehotsky, who was able to chase it down and kick it through the end zone. The Panthers led 2-0 just over two minutes into the game.
The team’s second possession showed promise as the offense picked up two first downs and Walker peeled off a run of 14 yards to start the drive. But the drive ended with a punt.
The momentum was rolling on the third drive but on the eighth play of the drive, the Panthers forced and recovered a fumble to end the Leopards’ momentum. The Panthers cashed-in on the extra possession and scored the game’s first touchdown with 6:44 left in the first half. The Leopards trailed 9-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, a misplayed ball by the return team gave the Panthers another extra possession. Five plays later, the Leopards found themselves in a 16-0 hole.
On the Leopards’ final first-half drive, the offense built momentum, but the drive stalled when a Pace pass was intercepted at the Leopards’ 19-yard line.
The Leopards trailed 16-0 at halftime.
The few bright spots for the Leopards came in the second half as the defense recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage. After getting a punt blocked, the Leopards’ defense came up big again, forcing and recovering another Panthers' fumble.
The final score of the game came with 2:02 left in the third quarter.
Football: Leopards fall to Jackson Co. in season opener
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry