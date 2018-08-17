HOSCHTON - Terrin Reed Watkins, 45, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
Reed graduated from Winder-Barrow High school in 1991 and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Georgia College in 1995. He was an insurance agent and worked for Farm Bureau in Jackson County. Reed loved his family deeply and will be missed by them tremendously.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Kim Bartlett Watkins, Hoschton; two sons, Lane and Cole Watkins, Hoschton; his parents, Terrin and Pam Wall Watkins, Winder; a sister, Neale Maddox (Jeff), Winder; mother and father-in-law, Larry and Cathy Bartlett, Macon; brother-in-law, Keith Bartlett (Denene), Macon; and nieces and nephews, Lilly and Mason Bartlett and Trent and Trevor Maddox.
Visitation will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Smith Funeral Home, Winder. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 19, at Winder First Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnathan Jordan officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Jefferson School Baseball Donation, 575 Washington St., Jefferson, GA 30549.
Smith Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Reed Watkins (08-15-18)
