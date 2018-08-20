Betty Jo Wise (08-17-18)

AUBURN - Betty Jo Wise, 71, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018.
She was a native of Sullivan, Ill. Betty Jo was of the Methodist denomination. She received her nursing degree from Lincoln Land Community College, Springfield, Ill. and spent 17 years as a Registered Nurse. Betty Jo loved to read and was a member of The Auburn Book Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Ida Mae Eadie.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, John Wise; three daughters, Jessica Knight, Hoschton, Melanie Fleming (John), Auburn, and Melinda Wise; three sisters, Kathy Eadie, Mattoon, Ill., Karen Standerfer (David), Sullivan, Ill., and Teresa Page, Chester, Ill; six grandchildren, Gabriel Fleming, Gracie Fleming, Lily Knight, Jack Knight, Zach Fleming and Jake Fleming; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice or The Auburn Public Library.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
