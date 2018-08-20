DANIELSVILLE - Larry Dixon Adams, 70, died Sunday, August 19, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Adams was born in Royston, the son of the late, Dewitt and Ouida Hill Adams. He was retired from Westclox and was a United States Air Force veteran in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Marylin King Adams, Danielsville; daughters, Linda Adams Botkin, Anderson, S.C. and Gail Adams Mullins, Hogansville, Ga.; sister, Betty Hodges, Hull; and four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 21, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Manus officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Larry Adams (08-19-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry