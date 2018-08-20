Industry to invest $45 million in Banks County development

Gov. Nathan Deal today announced that SELIT North America, a German manufacturer of polystyrene foams, will create 100 jobs and invest $45 million in a new manufacturing facility in Banks County. New jobs will include manufacturing and administrative positions.
“In choosing Georgia, SELIT North America will enjoy the benefits of the No. 1 state for business, including our logistics infrastructure and a climate conducive to manufacturing,” said Deal. “This facility in Banks County will provide the company with access to a robust workforce and close proximity to the Southeastern market for ideal production conditions and shorter delivery times. I am encouraged to see yet another leading European company locate here, as our efforts to build international relationships continue to translate into real investments. I welcome SELIT North America to Georgia’s growing community of manufacturing companies and wish them great success.”
See this week's issue of the Banks County News for more details on the project.
