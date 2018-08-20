NICHOLSON - Andy Allen, 71, died Monday, August 20, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Allen was born in Athens, the son of the late, Aubrie Joe and Patricia Gentry Allen. Mr. Allen worked as a dispatcher for McLane Trucking.
Survivors include his daughter, Gina Westbrook, Florida; sister, Patricia Jarrett; brother, George Allen, Hull; and two grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. from Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Williams officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Andy Allen (08-20-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry