Elizabeth Faye Bates, 75, wife of fifty years to the late James Taylor Bates, died Sunday, August 19, 2018.
Born in Athens, she was the daughter of the late J.W. O'Dillon and Bessie Watson O'Dillon. She worked in the health care field all of her life as a Nursing Aid.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 25, at 9:30 a.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dennis Webster officiating.
A special thank you is extended to Dennis and Deborah Webster of Abundant Living Personal Care Home of Comer and Compassionate Care Hospice for the care given to Mrs. Bates.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Whitehall Baptist Church Food Ministry.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth Bates (08-19-18)
