The 2019 county budget is up three percent from this year.
Madison County commissioners approved next year’s budget Aug. 13, with expenses up $473,052, from $16,178,237 to $16,651,289. The board approved the budget 3-1, with John Pethel providing the lone “No” vote and Jim Escoe abstaining.
“For the previous eight years the budget has been unfair to the taxpayers and unacceptable and this year’s is no different with some exceptions,” said Pethel. “I vote no.”
The board won’t raise tax rates, but the county digest (overall property value is up). So, in effect, there is a tax increase. Simply leaving the tax rate the same will generate more revenue for the county. County commissioners are anticipating local tax revenues in 2019 of $9.2 million, up from $8.95 million this year.
The biggest increases from 2018 to 2019 are in public safety. The budget for the sheriff’s office is up from $2.08 million to $2.34 million. The jail budget is up from $1.93 million to $2.09 million. And the C.H.A.M.P.S. budget went up from $56,766 to $67,518. (See Page 5A for a budget analysis from Sheriff Michael Moore.) The EMS budget is up from $1.95 million to $2.04 million. The coroner’s budget is up from $56,834 to $73,254. The E-911 budget increased from $945,791 to $972,747. Meanwhile, the probate court budget is up from $260,859 to $313,074.
The commissioners heard from two volunteer fire department chiefs Monday, Butch McDuffie of Shiloh, and Marc Perry of Danielsville. The board has long provided one mill of tax revenue for the 11 fire departments to split. This past year a mill equaled $669,000, but under the new digest, the value is up to $689,000. The board initially failed to budget the $20,000 increase for the departments, but the board voted 5-0 Monday to include the additional $20,000 in the 2019 budget.
BOC OKs 2019 budget
