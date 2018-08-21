Baird resigns as D’ville police chief

Danielsville police chief Brenan Baird has resigned from his position.
Mayor Todd Higdon said the council accepted Baird’s resignation.
“Brenan has served the city well as police chief over the past several years,” Higdon said. “He did not give a reason other than he may be on to bigger and better things and we wish him well on his career path.”
The mayor said police officer Cleve Williams accepted the position of interim chief while the council looks for Baird’s replacement.
Williams is currently the only officer on staff with the city. Higdon said the council will begin advertising for a chief immediately and they also plan to hire one more additional officer which will bring the department back to three police officers.
Officer Jonathan Burnette resigned several months ago to take a deputy position with the sheriff’s office.
Here was Baird’s letter of resignation:
“To Mayor Higdon, city council and City of Danielsville residents,
I am resigning from my position as the Danielsville Police Chief. After five years of service, I have reached an impasse with the mayor and city council in relation to the operation of the police department which serves the City of Danielsville residents and visitors.
The irreconcilable differences between the council and I on what the necessary operations/functions/services of the police department should be and how they were to be implemented were two different to resolve and I was asked to resign.
After much thought, I tendered my resignation as requested and will be taking employment elsewhere, although this is my home and I will still be present and involved in Madison County activities. It was a great opportunity which I felt was successful and I thank the community for their support, cooperation and input in the department during my tenure.”
