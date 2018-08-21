Parham joins rec dept. as assistant director

Madison County High School 2007 graduate Shelley Parham is the county’s new recreation assistant director. She started with the department Aug. 6.
Parham said she loves the community feel around the rec department.
“I think one of the strongest things here is everybody is willing to help out and try something new and start new things,” said the daughter of Mark and Patricia Parham.
The new assistant director earned her B.S. in Education from the University of Georgia in 2012, majoring in recreation and leisure studies. Her background in recreation stems from her love of volleyball and nine years of coaching. She helped coach the Madison County Middle School Mustangs as the school started volleyball.
“I coached at the middle school and helped start the volleyball program there,” she said.
Parham has worked at both the Oglethorpe County and City of Jefferson recreation departments. She has experience in recreation programming, special events and administration. Parham has been an active member in both GRPA (Georgia Recreation and Parks Association) and NRPA (National Recreation and Parks Association), and holds many professional certifications: CPRP (Certified Park and Recreation Professional) and CYSA (Certified Youth Sports Administrator).
The new director will handle a wide range of duties.
“I will be in charge of all part timers, special events, such as the Reindeer Run — the 25th anniversary is coming up,” she said. “I’m running volleyball and any other marketing and programming, as well as summer camp.”
To contact Parham, email sparham@madisonco.us or call 706-795-6270 ext. 71.
