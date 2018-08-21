Madison County commissioners recently bought a small tract of land on Office Drive at the site of a planned power plant. The purchase was made to place a three-million-gallon water tank at a higher elevation than initially planned, a move that will improve water flow for the county water system.
The .3673 acres on Office Drive was purchased for $25,000 from William Russell.
The board of commissioners will now sell that land to the industrial authority (IDA), which is overseeing the installation of a 12-mile water line from the Elbert County line down Hwy. 72 to the Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant in Colbert. GRP hopes to open that plant June 1, 2019. The IDA will meet Thursday afternoon to take action on the purchase.
GRP will cover the estimated $1 million cost of the water tank, then deed that tank to the IDA, which will use it to serve the power plant and potentially other customers.
Property purchased for large water tank
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry